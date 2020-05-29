Surprising roles taken by stars after Game of Thrones

Games of Thrones stars who spent eight seasons scheming, seducing and slaying one another have now gone on to win new fans in other epic stories.

KIT HARINGTON

HE was the hirsute hero who had viewers weak at the knees. But the first thing Kit Harington did when GoT wrapped was to shave off Jon Snow's trademark beard and check himself into a rehab due to emotional exhaustion. His wife and GoT co-star Rose Leslie supported Harington through this dark patch and he's now set to appear alongside Angelina Jolie, and another GoT alumni Richard Madden in the latest Marvel franchise Eternals.

Scene from the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Picture: Fox Films.

SOPHIE TURNER

Her first major role after GoT was not too dissimilar to Sansa Stark. As Jean Grey in the X Men film Dark Phoenix, Turner played another flame-haired hero who becomes stronger as her mental health unravels in another big budget fantasy. In a more notable change of pace from GoT, Turner starred in husband Joe Jonas's music videos for Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do. The couple are now expecting their first child.

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding from "Last Christmas." Picture: Universal Pictures

EMILIA CLARKE

With her white blonde tresses and beloved dragon, British star played one of GoT most popular characters. While Daenerys - aka the Mother of Dragons - did not get a happily ever after in Westeros with either her scaly pets (to call them her children seems a bit much?) or her nephew/lover Jon Snow, the role cemented Clarke's place as a leading lady. Most recently she starred in Last Christmas, a predictable rom-com penned by Emma Thompson.

Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane in The New Mutants

MAISIE WILLIAMS

There were graphic and weird sex scenes aplenty in GoT but the one that was perhaps a bridge too far for fans was when Arya Stark bedded a blacksmith. Why? Fans had watched Arya (and Williams herself) grow up on screen. Since kissing the show farewell she's followed in her screen sister Sophie Turner's steps and become one of the X Men. She plays a shapeshifting wolf in the upcoming The New Mutants (pictured far left).

Finn (John Boyega) battling Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in The Last Jedi. Picture: Lucasfilm

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE

She made her name playing metal-clad warriors, first in GoT then as Captain Phasma in the latest Star Wars trilogy. She joined Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss in the disappointing follow-up to Top of the Lake, China Girl and had a role in The Personal History of David Copperfield alongside Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.

Peter Dinklage voiced a character in Angry Birds.

PETER DINKLAGE

He won the Best Supporting Actor Emmy a record four times for playing Tyrion Lannister. More recently he starred in and produced a film about the final days of Fantasy Island actor Herve Villechaize. He's also voiced characters in sequels to Angry Birds and The Croods.

