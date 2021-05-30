Surprising truth of golden Cathy moment

Our Indigenous athletes have been responsible for some of Australia's most memorable sporting moments.
From Cathy Freeman's golden run at the 2000 Olympics, to Nicky Winmar taking a stand at the MCG in 1993, to Ash Barty winning the French Open in 2019. And there have been some absolutely cracking photos capturing these incredible sportsmen and women doing what they do best.
Here's a selection of just some of the awesome snaps featuring the cream of our Indigenous sporting talent over the years, as we celebrate the launch of Indigenous Sport Month.
Indigenous Sport Month will highlight the athletic and moral heroism of Indigenous athletes, but also the moments that inspire, signify progress, and bring change.
The goal of Indigenous Sport Month is to engage, educate and empower all Australians on the successes, challenges and triumphs of Indigenous athletes.
Surprising truth about Cathy going for gold
Immediately after crossing the finish line first in the 400m final at the Sydney Games, when TV cameras caught her looking to the side then shaking her head, there was more agony than ecstasy for Freeman.
She actually stole a glance at her time and was disappointed she didn't run faster.
"I actually crossed the line, looked across at the time - 49.11 (seconds) - I was immediately disappointed because I would have loved to have run 48 (seconds).
"I just remember leaning over, putting my hands around my knees and just shaking my head.
"I was not happy.
"It's a mighty occasion. I don't mean to sound like a Debbie Downer, but that's just who I am."
Her own disappointment aside, nobody who saw Freeman's victory will ever forget the way she celebrated by draping herself in the Australian and Aboriginal flags as she completed one of the most famous victory laps in Australian sports history.
Nicky takes a stand
Greg the Goanna
Mini-me is everyone's favourite Ash
Evonne looks effortless on court
Giddy-up: Dizzy goes for a ride
Mickey O gets in Eagles' faces
Adam Goodes leads the charge before teammate follows suit
Lionel rises to the top
Latrell takes the lead
Big Artie gives birth to Origin
No better sight than Cyril taking flight
Current cricketing crop keeps the Faith
There are so many other awesome Indigenous athletes we could feature here. Think Anthony Mundine, Nova Peris, Patty Mills, the Ella brothers, Kyle Vander-Kuyp, Patrick Johnson, Polly Farmer - the list goes on.
You could fill up entire galleries with snaps of just some of these names in action - and no doubt there will be plenty more Indigenous athletes down the line who follow in their heroes' footsteps.