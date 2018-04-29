'Surreal' meeting with surviving Rats of Tobruk
SOMETIMES things just fall into place.
That's the way things worked for Robert Lang when he was able to meet some of Australia's last surviving Rats of Tobruk during a holiday to Melbourne in February.
Mr Lang, part of the Rockhampton branch of the Rats of Tobruk Association, said it was a surreal experience to meet some of the men who had fought in the 241-day Siege of Tobruk during the Second World War.
He met the veterans at a Melbourne meeting, which happened to be taking place the day after he landed in the city.
When Mr Lang approached the group about attending the meeting, they welcomed him and his wife to speak about Rockhampton and the local association.
"I didn't think I would ever do something like that,” he said.
Mr Lang's father was a Rat of Tobruk, but he said trying to get him to talk about his experience "was like trying to extract teeth”.
The four Rats of Tobruk Mr Lang met were:
- Sergeant Robert James Semple was born in Melbourne in 1920. He joined the Victorian Scottish Regiment in South Melbourne in 1936, but had to scrimp and save to pay for his kilt. Bob's father had encouraged him to learn the bagpipes and the instrument has been an important part of his life. Bob was 20 when his uni was called to fight in the Libyan port of Tobruk. His strongest memories of this time were the challenging conditions the men lived in during the siege. "Living in a hole in the ground does awful things...and the challenge brings out that quality of mateship and will,” he said. Bob also fought in Papua New Guinea and Borneo, honourably discharged in November 1945. Bob is still a member of the pipe band and helped form the Rats of Tobruk Memorial Pipes and Drums. He is now the president of the Rats of Tobruk Association.
- Tom Pritchard was the son of a World War I veteran who was involved with the famous Hill 60 tunnelling on the Western Front. Tom enlisted with two friends, despite being under-age, and joined the 2/5th Field Ambulance which was eventually attached to the 18th Infantry Brigade. He served at Tobruk from October 1940 to August 1941 with the ambulance. After this, Tom served in Papua New Guinea and Borneo. He married his sweetheart a year after the war ended.
- Lieutenant Alfred Marshall Jackson, who served with 7 Division Supply Column, 7th Division 2nd AIF.
- Flight Sergeant Keith Thomas Clarkson.