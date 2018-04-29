'Surreal' meeting with surviving Rats of Tobruk

Visitors Robert & Michele Lang from Rockhampton enjoyed meeting Victorian Rats Keith Clarkson, Tommy Pritchard, Bob Semple and Alf Jackson at Tobruk House at our February General Meeting and luncheon.

SOMETIMES things just fall into place.

That's the way things worked for Robert Lang when he was able to meet some of Australia's last surviving Rats of Tobruk during a holiday to Melbourne in February.

Mr Lang, part of the Rockhampton branch of the Rats of Tobruk Association, said it was a surreal experience to meet some of the men who had fought in the 241-day Siege of Tobruk during the Second World War.

He met the veterans at a Melbourne meeting, which happened to be taking place the day after he landed in the city.

When Mr Lang approached the group about attending the meeting, they welcomed him and his wife to speak about Rockhampton and the local association.

"I didn't think I would ever do something like that,” he said.

Mr Lang's father was a Rat of Tobruk, but he said trying to get him to talk about his experience "was like trying to extract teeth”.

The four Rats of Tobruk Mr Lang met were: