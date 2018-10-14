‘No help at all’ Mum suffers six miscarriages

Amber Turner suffered six miscarriages in between her first child and her current pregnancy. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Amber Turner suffered six miscarriages in between her first child and her current pregnancy. Picture: Mark Cranitch

A NEW survey of 1700 Australian women who suffered early miscarriage has revealed three in four felt unsupported and almost 70 per cent were given no help at all.

The survey - conducted by the Pink Elephants Support Network, an organisation that supports women during early pregnancy loss - also found 60 per cent of women would have used a support service if one was available to them.

In Australia, one in four pregnancies will end before 12 weeks.

The network's co-founder Sam Payne said she set up Pink Elephants after she suffered two miscarriages in-between the birth of children, Georgie, 5, and Johnny, 19 months.

"Everybody wanted to say the right thing but said the wrong thing or avoided me," the 34-year-old said.

"Google was the only place I could get answers from.''

The network provides free online support resources for women, their partners and family and friends.

Pregnant Brisbane mum Amber Turner and son Neo Cudmore, 3. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Brisbane mother Amber Turner, 26, suffered six miscarriages in-between the birth of her 3-year-old son and her current pregnancy.

"I had my son in 2015, and after him about 8 months after he was born I fell pregnant again and had a miscarriage, I've had six all up from then until earlier this year," she said.

"It had quite an impact on my mental health because for those three years it sort of made me really tunnel visioned and focused on purely getting pregnant and asking why this was happening to me,'' she said.

"It was like the last few years of my life have purely been focused on this."

Ms Turner, now 30 weeks pregnant with her second child, said she felt disappointed with the amount of support she was given.

"It was very clinical, like not treating me as a person with a story, but treating me as a condition they have with a panel of checks they do and that's all, they don't want to investigate further,'' she said.

"I didn't feel very supported.

"Miscarriages are such a taboo subject to talk about, no one wants to talk about it, so people don't realise that miscarriages happen all the time.''