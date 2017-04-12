Survey reveals the best council services in Rockhampton

The Rockhampton Art Gallery, libraries and pools were among the top performing facilities identified in a recent Rockhampton Regional Council satisfaction survey.

ROADS, water, and waste.

These services are still critical for the community, according to feedback in a Rockhampton Regional Council resident survey.

It's the fourth year council has undertaken the survey, with 891 responses from residents across the region from October to November last year.

There was a "significant” increase in community satisfaction with council between 2011 and 2014, with an 11% jump from 2.59 out of five to 2.88.

In 2016, this overall score has dropped slightly to 2.84, but many important services and facilities remained steady or made gains in community satisfaction.

The results were presented in the full council meeting yesterday.

Roads and pathway infrastructure were among the community's most valued services, but were considered to be "below expectations”.

Councillor Tony Williams, chair of the infrastructure committee, said improving the flow of information about road budgets for select suburbs could help in the respect.

Mayor Margaret Strelow agreed, requesting officers look into how information could be targeted to specific suburbs through council's official Facebook page.

She said often total budgets for roads were reported, but there was little break down to specific streets which affected residents on a daily basis.

The Rockhampton Art Gallery, libraries and pools were among the top performing facilities.

There were also positive responses to waste and recycling, as well as water supply and disaster management.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said the survey also highlighted priority areas, like community safety, which could be addressed through new infrastructure.

"In the past, we've taken the community's feedback for things such as better roads or more stormwater infrastructure and applied for funding from both the state and federal governments, which has been quite successful,” he said.

"We'll be looking closely at the recent results and what they mean for the upcoming budget as well our work units for the next 12 - 18 months.”