Survey shows surprising result to Livingstone name change

TIME FOR CHANGE?: Livingstone Shire has revealed the results of its community survey. Lucas Johnson

IT'S the idea that's been lurking around the edges of Livingstone Shire for almost 20 years, but no matter when it surfaces, it just doesn't seem to connect.

The council is determined it's time for a name change to better reflect the region, but the good folks in Livingstone appear to have no appetite for change.

The results of the most recent community survey, undertaken by the council, showed a lacklustre response - just 316 people, or less than one per cent of the population - and of those, three-quarters said "No”, they did not support a name change.

The overwhelming reason was cost associated with a name change, such as replacement of signage, uniforms, and other branding material.

John Milroy OAM has lived in Livingstone Shire since 1986 and says he's not opposed to a name change but he does have serious concerns about the consultation process and the fact it has not been costed.

"The council had meetings in various places throughout the shire earlier this year, but it wasn't even on the agenda,” he said.

"The process needs to be more open and people should be able to have input into the name.”

Mr Milroy tried to complete the council's online survey but said it was a convoluted process and would have been too difficult to follow for a lot of people.

He suggested sending something out with rates notices that people could understand and have a say.

"I'm not against it, I just want more facts and not have it rushed through.”

Earlier this year, with "major growth, flourishing population and economics”, the council confirmed its commitment to go full steam ahead with a name change and formal reclassification.

It was suggested the shire become Capricorn Coast Regional Council, or Capricorn Coast City Council after advice from the State Government that a regional council could only be formed by the amalgamation of local government areas.

And recent history showed that amalgamation was a dirty word in Livingstone, which had just de-amalgamated from Rockhampton Region when the idea was reignited in 2014.

Capricorn Coast Business and Tourism ran a survey on its website, which also had very little response.

When the idea was again mooted in January this year, the council's Facebook page was awash with comments from residents who much preferred some rates relief and thought the timing was wrong.

Others in the rural areas Ogmore, Marlborough, Glenlee, The Caves and Cawarral didn't like the emphasis on 'coast' and worried about being left further behind.

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig said for years, the shire had been marketing itself as the Capricorn Coast region, so it made sense for the local government to have the same name.

"With Council's outstanding successes in securing more than $130 million of State and Federal funding to transform our foreshores and rebuild our regional economy, it is both timely and logical to now consider the name change to put the Capricorn Coast region on the national and international tourism and investment map,” he said.

With general community support for re-branding, Cr Ludwig says the process would be transitioned cost effectively and over time as part of the organic process of replacing and updating items as part of their natural life.

For now, it appears there is no broad support but the council remains keen to pursue its agenda and to engage further with the community for broader input.

The detail of that engagement has not yet been finalised.