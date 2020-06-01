Survivor Sue is our Face of Relay for Life in 2020

Susan Earle rings the bell to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy treatments

Thousands of theatregoers around Central Queensland are familiar with the flamboyant creations of costumier and this year’s Face of Relay for Life, Susan Earle, but only those in her close circle know how bravely she battled breast cancer.

While it remains unclear what form Rockhampton’s Relay for life fundraising will take this October, Mrs Earle is speaking out about the organisation’s vital role, and the power of positivity.

In 2018, Mrs Earle delayed telling her family about the discovery of a “significant lump” so they could enjoy their Easter long weekend.

It was also time to bump out the Pilbeam Theatre production of We Will Rock You for which Mrs Earle and her team of Sequin Sisters had spent months designing, making and titivating the splendid costumes.

“Given what was come over the future months, I was really proud that I managed to get everything done before I headed of to Brisbane to face the unknown,” she said.

The unknown included the diagnosis of an extremely aggressive HER2+ cancer, and endless medical complications related to allergies and diabetes.

Her essential steroid treatments caused acute glaucoma and, regardless doctors identified she was allergic to Herceptin, Mrs Earle had to take it for six months post-radiation.

After the removal of 13 lymph nodes, she was able to return to her family and friends in Rockhampton.

“While it was so wonderful to be home, the newfound obstacles of being in a wheelchair; having severe loss of vision; and having to rely upon others for even the most basic of tasks, made for some teary and frustrating moments,” she said.

Mrs Earle said it was her work as an occupational therapist, dealing with others’ physical and personal disablement daily, that taught her the importance of positivity in dealing with rehabilitation.

“Despite ongoing six-monthly scans all being completely clear, I’ll admit I still feel a little anxious each time I attend - anxious, but certainly not depressed.

“You just have to stay positive and not dwell on the unknown.”

She also pays tribute to the unwavering comfort and support provided by her husband Paul, daughter Jessica, son Jarrod, extended family and friends.

“Those who visited me in Brisbane, the Rocky locals who staged Broadway and Beyond as a fundraiser, who sent uplifting messages and beautiful flowers, will never really understand how much they contributed to my recovery, but they are forever in my heart.”

Unfortunately, Mrs Earle had to give up full-time work as she has no vision in one eye and very limited vision in the other.

Her neuropathy still leaves her limbs with ongoing pain and restricted use of her hands, whilst her feet don’t always do what she wants them to.

Amazingly, she jumped at the opportunity to get back backstage when approached by the organisers of the 2019 production of Kinky Boots.

Susan Earle conquers a lap of last year's Relay for Life

One person who knows the significance of remaining positive is friend, fellow cancer survivor and Pilbeam crew member, Frazer Baker.

In 2019, Mrs Earle’s and her Sequin Sisters joined forces with Relay For Life team Frazer’s Followers to walk, with a wheelie-walker and tears rolling down her cheeks, one full lap of the CQU athletics track.

“No one understands the Relay mantra of ‘support the survivors, remember loved ones lost and raise vital funds to fight back against cancer’ better than those who have been impacted in some way,” she said.

“As such, I am extremely honoured to be considered as the 2020 Face of Rockhampton’s Relay for Life.”

Mrs Earle said she is grateful for the research which made her level of care possible and hopes the “bumps in the road” she encountered have added to that pool of knowledge.

“Statistics tell us a new person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland.

“I just hope that my story can help and inspire at least one person to overcome their own cancer battle and show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“The show definitely can go on.”

Chair of 2020 Relay Talitha Dodson said the organisation is looking at this year’s enforced delays as an opportunity.

“Our teams have more time to add to their fundraising totals and it’s also a great opportunity to see which teams can come up with the most innovative way to raise those funds while socially distancing.”

“People who have been thinking about registering can get their friends together, form a team and then contribute to making a difference.”

Connect with Rockhampton Relay For Life 2020 Facebook page on www.facebook.com/RockyRelayForLife/ or phone Cancer Council Queensland’s Rockhampton office on 49328600.