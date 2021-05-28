‘I went to my school formal in my mum’s dress’

Inside My Wardrobe

Susie O'Neill, 47, NovaFM host

Welcome to my newly renovated fashion page where (every second week) I will be showing you around some of Queensland's most celebrated, stylish and notorious wardrobes.

Kicking this series off is the delightful Susie O'Neill who provides good company during our morning commute and keeps it real when it comes to her outfits.

I had the pleasure of styling Susie in 2019 and I can confidently say her fashion choices reflect her personality: cool, comfortable & considered.

Susie O'Neill. Picture: Tara Croser

How would you describe your personal style?

Relaxed, comfortable and unisex.

Who are your style icons?

Ellen Degeneres and Amy Shark.

Susie O’Neill with radio colleagues Ash Bradnam and David Lutteral. Picture: Lachie Millard

What's the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

I have a team tracksuit from the 1990 Commonwealth Games which I've kept. Personal clothes; I have a red gown from 1996.

What are your favourite brands?

I'm not super picky about the brand as long as it's comfortable. I really do like Frankie4 footwear - they are my go-to sandals for the early mornings.

Have you ever made a style faux pas?

All the time. Who said blue and green must never be seen?!

Susie O'Neill in her mum’s dress.

One style faux pas that comes to mind was when I went to a formal in high school and wore one of my mum's dresses, it was pale pink satin, drop waist! My mum did my hair in curlers and I wore blue eyeshadow (when it wasn't in fashion!).

What's the most you have ever spent on an outfit?

My wedding dress. I bought it from a fancy wedding shop in the Brisbane Arcade. The brand is Kristin Kavanagh.

Susie O'Neill on her wedding day.

What is the most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

I have about 15 cycling outfits I've collected over the years, mainly Rapha brand.

Top three wardrobe must haves?

Jeans, white sneakers and a denim jacket. I am not really into brands but do like Country Road.

What is the most sentimental item in your wardrobe and why?

Probably my 1990 tracksuits from the Commonwealth Games (which is why I've kept it for so long). I wore one of them to work in at Nova one day!

Susie O'Neill in 1990.

What would you buy if money were no object?

An endless supply of really good quality t-shirts (the ones made of nice fabric that don't shrink in the wash).

Summer or winter fashion?

Summer.

What kind of handbag do you use?

A grey suede and leather Charlie Middleton tote. Handmade in Sydney.

Nova Presenter and former Olympic Swimmer Susie O'Neill. Picture: Lachie Millard

Denim or dresses?

Denim.

Minimalist or clothes hoarder?

Bit of both. I hoard the minimal clothes that I have.

Heels or sneakers?

Sneakers.

Frankie4 SABRiNA Spearmint Python Print

Is there anything from your wardrobe you've regretted throwing out?

Yeah I threw out a chord, brown denim jacket the other day. I had it for 20 years but I feel like I could have gotten some use out of it.

How many pairs of shoes do you own? And do you have a favourite pair?

Hardly any. Mostly sandshoes, sandals and thongs. I do keep a pair of heels for special occasions.

Originally published as Susie O'Neill's fashion faux pas: 'I went to my school formal in my mum's dress'