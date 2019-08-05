Suspect arrested after foot chase through Nth Rocky
11:55AM: POLICE have taken a man into custody after chasing him on foot through a North Rockhampton suburb this morning.
It is believed the young man was interrupted while breaking into a home.
Police chased the offender on foot through the Berserker area.
The incident is still developing and police are still in the area.
There appears to be a second person in custody.
Most of the attention is at an address in Edington st.
11.30AM: POLICE are on foot chasing a suspect matching the description of a person suspected of breaking and entering a home in North Rockhampton.
Multiple units have descended on the Berserker area after a resident surprised a young man in a Livingstone St home at 11.15am.
The male aged in late teens fled over a neighbours fence after he was discovered.
He is said to be wearing a dark hoodie
Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect in Edington St.
More to follow.