Police arrest on Edington Street.Photo Contributed
News

Suspect arrested after foot chase through Nth Rocky

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Aug 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11:55AM: POLICE have taken a man into custody after chasing him on foot through a North Rockhampton suburb this morning.

It is believed the young man was interrupted while breaking into a home.

Police on Edington Street.
Police chased the offender on foot through the Berserker area.

The incident is still developing and police are still in the area.

There appears to be a second person in custody.

Most of the attention is at an address in Edington st.

Police arrest on Edington Street.Photo Contributed
11.30AM: POLICE are on foot chasing a suspect matching the description of a person suspected of breaking and entering a home in North Rockhampton.

Multiple units have descended on the Berserker area after a resident surprised a young man in a Livingstone St home at 11.15am.

The male aged in late teens fled over a neighbours fence after he was discovered.

He is said to be wearing a dark hoodie

Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect in Edington St.

More to follow.

break and enter north rockhampton rockhampton police tmbcrime tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

