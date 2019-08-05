Suspect arrested after foot chase through Nth Rocky

11:55AM: POLICE have taken a man into custody after chasing him on foot through a North Rockhampton suburb this morning.

It is believed the young man was interrupted while breaking into a home.

Police on Edington Street. Allan Reinikka ROK050819apolice1

Police chased the offender on foot through the Berserker area.

The incident is still developing and police are still in the area.

There appears to be a second person in custody.

Most of the attention is at an address in Edington st.

Police arrest on Edington Street.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK050819apolice3

11.30AM: POLICE are on foot chasing a suspect matching the description of a person suspected of breaking and entering a home in North Rockhampton.

Multiple units have descended on the Berserker area after a resident surprised a young man in a Livingstone St home at 11.15am.

The male aged in late teens fled over a neighbours fence after he was discovered.

He is said to be wearing a dark hoodie

Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect in Edington St.

More to follow.