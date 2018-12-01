Suspect bundle of cash on 'regular drug user'

A MAN found with $4500 rolled up in bundles in a bag raised the eyebrows of police officers who intercepted him.

Leslie John Mcrorie, 36, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing marijuana and one charge of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted Mcrorie after he left a motel room on Albert St on November 5. He said they had originally observed Mcrorie on Bolsover St walk into the Cosmopolitan Hotel about 9.35pm.

Mr Studdert said Mcrorie had $4500 rolled up in bundles in a satchel bag and produced a receipt which showed he won the money on pokies.

Police then searched the motel room, which led to the discovery of 3.5g of marijuana in a clip seal bag in a bowl on the table and a glass pipe under the bench.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Mcrorie, a father of four, used marijuana for pain relief as he found morphine too strong.

Mcrorie was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded.