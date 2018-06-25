Suspect detained after stab victim flown to Rocky hospital

CRIME SCENE: The Toolooa St Unit Complex in South Gladstone was the scene of the crime on Saturday.

FRESH details have emerged surrounding a stabbing in Gladstone which forced a man to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in yesterday, Capricornia District Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said police and paramedics were called to a unit complex on Toolooa St, South Gladstone late on Saturday night to treat a 51-year-old man who had sustained two stab wounds to the chest and a laceration to his head from a bladed instrument.

He said the man was taken to Gladstone hospital to be assessed before being transferred via helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday, in a serious but stable condition.

Det Act Insp Elliot confirmed that Gladstone police had a 41-year-old woman in custody, who was assisting them with their inquiries.

"At this point in time, all we can ascertain is there was a disturbance which occurred within a unit in that unit complex and as a result of that, the male person received some stab wounds,” he said.

"It is believed that they are known to each other.”

The officer said the woman presented herself to the Gladstone Police station yesterday.

"We've obviously declared a crime scene at that unit and we've done our forensic investigation, gathering as much evidence as we can which has lead us to this female that we have in custody at the moment,” Det Act Insp Elliot said.

"I can't say whether it's anticipated she'll be charged or not.”

Det Act Insp Elliot appealed to members of the public who may have some information relating to this matter to come forward to assist with their ongoing investigation by calling Policelink (131 444) or Crimestoppers (1800 333 000).