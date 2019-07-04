Suspect drinking water removed from popular CQ walking spot

WATER: A water tank will be removed from a local walking spot after RRC said it cant guarantee the water quality.

UNSAFE drinking water will be removed from Mount Archer, after quality tests showed the water did not meet a healthy standard.

The decision to remove the water tank at the Saddle on Mount Archer divided the council meeting on Tuesday, with Councillor Neil Fisher, Cr Tony Williams and Cr Ellen Smith wanting the tank to stay.

Cr Fisher said there needed to be an alternative to removing the tank.

"The tank (should) remain until we have another way to provide water rather than just saying 'no we can't do it',” Cr Fisher said.

"We need to find another solution. To say it's too hard, I think we are letting ourselves down.”

Cr Fisher said efforts to increase the use of Mount Archer would be lost if the water tank was removed.

"The water tank is still used 5000 times (a year),” he said.

Each year, the tank is refilled with 3,000L of water and the average user filled up a 600 millilitre bottle of water, according to Cr Fisher.

He said removing the tank would deter people from exercising on the mountain.

But Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said removing the tank was non-negotiable.

"Councillors we don't have a choice in this,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is what we have to do, not what we want to do.”

Mayor Strelow said the council engineers had explored numerous options to try and keep the water in the tank safe.

"Unfortunately, maintaining the water standards has proven very difficult,” Cr Strelow said.

"The quality of water inside pipes deteriorates in a matter of days, so much so that the water that goes through four pump stations to reach the top of the mountain has to be treated again at the top.

"This means we can't just tap off from the pipes running up the mountain as the water isn't safe to drink at that point.”

The council has been working to find a way to keep the water tank on Mt Archer since it was installed in 2016, but the costs outweigh the benefits.

"There is no way of ensuring that the water remains safe to drink without creating the potential for chemical overdosing taste and odour problems,” Cr Strelow said.

"As we are unable to guarantee the water quality of the Saddle tank we just cannot continue to allow public access to the tank.”

Cr Strelow said putting a vending machine at the top of the mountain would be more cost-effective.

The council plan to put a water bubbler at the base of the mountain to replace the tank and use temporary tank for events.

Access to the water tank will be removed immediately.