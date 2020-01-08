Menu
PRISON DRAMA: Controversy brewing in Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Suspected drug overdose at Rocky prison

Jack Evans
8th Jan 2020 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:48 PM
UPDATE: A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed ambulance staff did attend a "medical episode" but could not confirm whether it was drug related. 

He said the matter would be investigated and more information may be released.     

INITIAL: Ambulance crews are currently rushing to the Capricornia Correctional Centre to treat a suspected drug overdose.

Details remain hazy at this stage but it's understood a prisoner is experiencing an overdose.

Queensland Corrective Services have been approached for more detail.

More to come

