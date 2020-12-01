Suspected medical episode behind Yeppoon Rd crash

A car has struck a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd at Iron Pot. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 2pm: A man in his 50s has this afternoon been hospitalised following a single-vehicle incident on Yeppoon Rd.

A QAS spokeswoman said early investigations indicated the patient had suffered a suspected medical episode while driving near Iron Pot.

He was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

However, the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Emergency crews currently remain on scene cleaning up debris strewn across the road.

Heavy traffic blocked the southbound lanes of Yeppoon Rd for around 30 minutes.

Traffic is now beginning to move through the area.

INITIAL, 1pm: Emergency services are currently responding to a single-vehicle crash at Iron Pot, just outside of Rockhampton.

Early reports suggested the car collided with a centre guard rail of Yeppoon Rd’s southbound lane around 12.45pm.

All patients have reportedly since self-extricated, with no serious injuries sustained.

Debris, including parts of the railing, is believed to be strewn across the road.

Police are currently directing traffic through the area.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.