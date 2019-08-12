Suspected Milat victim to be buried with mum

A suspected victim of Ivan Milat will be buried next to his mother after 30 years. Picture: Supplied

A suspected victim of Ivan Milat will be buried next to his mother after 30 years. Picture: Supplied

A SUSPECTED victim of serial killer Ivan Milat who was shot to death will be buried next to his mother three decades after his murder.

Peter Letcher's body was discovered in Jenolan State Forest by a bushwalker in 1988. The 18-year-old had been shot multiple times in the head.

Authorities originally believed Letcher was a victim of the local drug trade, but evidence now suggests he was picked up by Milat. Letcher was last seen hitchhiking from Liverpool in western Sydney. The serial killer was working on the Jenolan Caves road at the time.

Peter Letcher was killed when he was just 18 years old. Picture: Supplied

Letcher was a suspected victim of serial killer Ivan Milat. Picture: AAP

Letcher's ashes were scattered at the Orange Crematorium, but representatives from the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service notified his father, Brian, earlier this year that some of his son's remains were in storage.

They are now set to be burried at Bathurst cemetary, where Letcher's mother, Ann was laid to rest.

Peter Letcher at 14 years old. Picture: Supplied

Milat was sentenced to life in jail for the murders of seven backpackers between 1989 and 1993. He is also gravely ill after being diagnosed with oesophagus and stomach cancer, and was transferred to Long Bay prison hospital to Syndey's Prince of Wales hospital with a high temperature.

"Last I heard, which is some time back now, police were going to visit him (Milat)," Mr Letcher, from Queensland's Gold Coast, told The Australian.

"I think if he'd said anything, they would have let me know."

Mr Letcher added: "He's unlikely to say anything.

"He won't confess to anything. That's the general opinion of people."

Peter Letcher’s father, Brian Letcher, who doubts Milat will say anything about the murder. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

Former detective Clive Small, who headed up the backpacker murders taskforce, believes Milat is responsible for Letcher's death.

Authorities concluded the bullet's found with Letcher's body has been fired from the same model rifle that Milat used to murder two of his other victims.

Milat's brother Alex previously asked police: "Have you checked out any unsolved murders in the Jenolan State Forest?"

Detective Senior Constable Raymond Stockton described the grisly sight he discovered when called to the murder scene.

"I saw what appeared to be a badly decomposed human body lying face down in a depression in the ground, this depression apparently having been caused some time earlier when a large pine tree had fallen, taking with it soil from around the root area," Mr Stockton wrote in a statement.

They way in which Letcher's body was disposed also resembles the way Milat disposed of his victims in the Belanglo State Forest, police files show.

