Suspected overdose at the Rockhampton prison
1pm: Ambulances are currently attending the Capricornia Corrections Centre to treat a suspected overdose.
It is understood a male inmate in his 30s requires treatment after overdosing on ‘Endep’.
Endep – or Amitriptyline - is a type of prescribed, oral-ingested antidepressant which targets mood, anxiety, low energy levels and insomnia.
Queensland Corrections Service has been approached for further information.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the transfer from the prison was requested by a doctor but could provide no further information at this stage.
More to come.