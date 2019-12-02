Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Suspected overdose at the Rockhampton prison

Jack Evans
2nd Dec 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1pm: Ambulances are currently attending the Capricornia Corrections Centre to treat a suspected overdose.

It is understood a male inmate in his 30s requires treatment after overdosing on ‘Endep’.

Endep – or Amitriptyline - is a type of prescribed, oral-ingested antidepressant which targets mood, anxiety, low energy levels and insomnia.

Queensland Corrections Service has been approached for further information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the transfer from the prison was requested by a doctor but could provide no further information at this stage.

More to come.

capricornia correctional centre drug overdose drugs in prisons queensland ambulance services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        premium_icon Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

        Crime A gang of youths has allegedly committed a crime spree of 50 offences spread from Blackwater to Yeppoon

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:50 PM
        Multiple fires burn in severe fire conditions

        Multiple fires burn in severe fire conditions

        News There are currently three fires reported in the Capricornia and Central Highlands...

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:38 PM
        Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        premium_icon Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        Health Infected residents urged to stay home to stop spread of highly contagious...

        Coast Guard to the rescue: Four skippers called out for help

        premium_icon Coast Guard to the rescue: Four skippers called out for help

        News Yeppoon Coast Guard was called to assist four boats in windy conditions.

        • 2nd Dec 2019 12:16 PM