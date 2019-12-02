Suspected overdose at the Rockhampton prison

1pm: Ambulances are currently attending the Capricornia Corrections Centre to treat a suspected overdose.

It is understood a male inmate in his 30s requires treatment after overdosing on ‘Endep’.

Endep – or Amitriptyline - is a type of prescribed, oral-ingested antidepressant which targets mood, anxiety, low energy levels and insomnia.

Queensland Corrections Service has been approached for further information.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the transfer from the prison was requested by a doctor but could provide no further information at this stage.

More to come.