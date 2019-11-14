Suspected robber on the run in North Rocky

Police are currently searching for a suspected robber who has reportedly hit two stores near Stockland Shopping Centre in North Rockhampton.

A community group on Facebook reported it was an armed robbery but Queensland police were unable to confirm if that was the case.

They did however confirm that money was taken from Subway on Blanchard St.

It is believed the suspect fled towards the Northside Plaza.

It is believed the alleged robber is wearing a white cap, black shorts and has a ‘rat’s tail’ hair style.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.