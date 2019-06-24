Menu
Stay Away!
Crime

Suspected sex pest charged with hundreds of new offences

by JACOB MILEY
24th Jun 2019 6:04 AM
A MAN who allegedly secretly filmed his daughter and their friends while they were in the bathroom has been charged with hundreds of new offences.

It will be alleged the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, used "disguised cameras" to film the young girls while in bathrooms, in situations where they should be afforded privacy.

The charges relate from 2013 to 2018.

He was initially arrested on October 28 last year and charged with two counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy, possess child exploitation material and possess tainted property.

The man was granted bail and has relocated to Brisbane.

Last week detectives charged the man with an extra 190 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy, five counts of possessing child exploitation material and five counts of possession of tainted property.

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said two of the alleged victims were now 19-year-old girls, one of whom is the man's daughter.

He said there could be up to a dozen victims in total, of which all but two were unable to be identified.

Sen-Sgt Miles said it is believed the girls were all friends.

"It's been a significant investigation as we've had to trawl through a significant number of recordings to try and identify when they were made, and also try to get some way of identifying the women who have been recorded because we were trying to ascertain whether or not they were children at the time," he said.

"During the course of our initial investigation we seized a large amount of electronic storage media and laptops from him and it was a matter of doing a forensic review of every file on the computer.

"There are thousands of files. We had to trawl through every image, every movie, and every video clip."

He has been issued with a notice to appear in Townsville Magistrates Courton June 24 .

crime criminal charges sex pest suspect

