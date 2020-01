Paramedics were called to an incident at Caloundra Indoor Stadium where a woman injured her back while playing basketball.

A WHEELCHAIR basketball player has injured their back while playing at a Caloundra tournament.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Caloundra Indoor Stadium about 9.30am to reports a woman twisted her back while playing the sport.

The 20-year-old woman reportedly had suspected spinal injured.

Paramedics were on scene treating the woman.