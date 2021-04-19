Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One of the vehicles involved in the two-car smash in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.
One of the vehicles involved in the two-car smash in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.
News

Suspected stolen car in Nth Rocky crash

Darryn Nufer
19th Apr 2021 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the vehicles involved in a two-car crash at a busy North Rockhampton intersection on Monday afternoon is suspected stolen.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Rodboro and Dean streets just after 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both vehicles, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan X-trail, blocked the road for a period after the smash.

The QPS spokesman said there were no apparent injuries to people at the scene.

He said at least three police units responded to the crash.

Emergency services crews at the scene of the crash in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services crews at the scene of the crash in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.

It is understood some of those police units were involved in searches of neighbouring streets after police received a report that three juveniles had been in one of the vehicles and had fled the scene after the crash.

Police were not able to confirm that information at 3.15pm.

There was an unconfirmed report that police had located some of the juveniles believed to have been involved in the crash and called for ambulance assistance to assess them.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after the crash.

She said one female had head and neck pain, while another female had no obvious injuries.

She said a male had very minor injuries.

The ages of those three people taken to hospital were not available.

If you have any information on the crash, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

OTHER NEWS:

Natural gas ‘the answer’ to Climate Summit goals

Chris Sebastian ready to rock at rural festival

Police find 1kg illicit drug stash in routine traffic stop

juvenile crime north rockhampton crash suspected stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Digital Farm to showcase latest technology at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Digital Farm to showcase latest technology at Beef Australia

        Rural MLA will also have an autonomous vehicle on display every day

        Developers push for new stages at Rockyview estate

        Premium Content Developers push for new stages at Rockyview estate

        Property The new lots vary in size from 4041 sqm up to 6842 sqm and will have access to town...

        ‘They played for one another and got the win’

        Premium Content ‘They played for one another and got the win’

        Rugby League Rocky Brothers make strong start to 2021 rugby league season.

        ONE YEAR ON: Staggering amount of work from hail storm

        Premium Content ONE YEAR ON: Staggering amount of work from hail storm

        Weather Roofers are still in high demand and many of the out of town workers are still in...