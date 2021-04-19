Suspected stolen car in Nth Rocky crash

One of the vehicles involved in the two-car smash in North Rockhampton on Monday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved in a two-car crash at a busy North Rockhampton intersection on Monday afternoon is suspected stolen.

Emergency services crews were called to the intersection of Rodboro and Dean streets just after 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both vehicles, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan X-trail, blocked the road for a period after the smash.

The QPS spokesman said there were no apparent injuries to people at the scene.

He said at least three police units responded to the crash.

It is understood some of those police units were involved in searches of neighbouring streets after police received a report that three juveniles had been in one of the vehicles and had fled the scene after the crash.

Police were not able to confirm that information at 3.15pm.

There was an unconfirmed report that police had located some of the juveniles believed to have been involved in the crash and called for ambulance assistance to assess them.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after the crash.

She said one female had head and neck pain, while another female had no obvious injuries.

She said a male had very minor injuries.

The ages of those three people taken to hospital were not available.

If you have any information on the crash, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

