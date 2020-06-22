Suspected teen drug dealer busted with meth, stolen cars

A TEENAGER who showed all the classic signs of running a drug-dealing business has been told by the magistrate to get her life together or she’ll end up in jail very soon.

Kaitlin Hawkins, 19, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to 35 charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, unlawfully supply relevant substance and unlawful use of motor vehicles.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told the court that between November last year and March, Hawkins was arrested multiple times by police, including being found with 3.5g of crystal meth.

“The most concerning is the quantity of methamphetamine which the analysis certificate showed had a purity of 2.537g,” she said.

“The current charges show extreme escalation which is concerning.”

The court heard Hawkins was on bail when she committed further drug offending, including supplying a relevant substance, namely gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

The court heard that on November 13, Hawkins was found as the passenger in a stolen car which she told police she had only been picked up in. But CCTV footage had shown Hawkins driving it.

Ten days later, Hawkins was found in possession of another stolen vehicle with counterfeit plates, made of what seemed to be paper.

The court also heard that on March 3, police raided a motel room Hawkins was staying in, where a jar containing GBL was found, as well as unused clipseal bags, $400 wrapped and hidden in the room, and a taser.

The court heard that on March 14, Hawkins was arrested by police “off her head”, outside a resort in Mooloolaba, and was found with meth and GBL.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin told the court that Hawkins showed all the classic signs of dealing drugs.

“Your phone was accessed and found discussions about supplying 10ml of GBL,” he said.

“If you look at the overall feature of using stolen cars and going to multiple motels, it’s the classic modus operandi of drug dealers that you don’t deal from home, you deal from motels because you’re a moving target and you use hire cars or stolen cars.

“There’s a fairly inescapable conclusion about what your client was doing. It’s not too hard to join the dots.”

The court also heard Hawkins was found accessing internet sites on how to make calls that could not be traced.

Hawkins' lawyer Samantha O’Connor told the court Hawkins had been using ice and cannabis at the age of 14, and had been convinced by the driver of the vehicle to hide the meth in her car once intercepted by police.

Mr McLaughlin told the court the facts had painted an obvious picture of someone who had a problem with drugs.

“Your life is an absolute piece of chaos. If you don’t get your life together, you’re going to be in jail very soon,” he said.

He sentenced Hawkins to six months jail, with an immediate parole release date.

She was also given a one-year probation period, with convictions recorded.