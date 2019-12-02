Suspended learner driver was transporting drunk passengers

Daniel Robert Cassidy’s learner’s licence was suspended when police caught him driving a car with drunk passengers.

Daniel Robert Cassidy’s learner’s licence was suspended when police caught him driving a car with drunk passengers.

A YOUNG man who drove while his learner’s licence was suspended was transporting drunk passengers.

Daniel Robert Cassidy came to the attention of police at Zilzie on September 28 and checks revealed his learner’s was demerit-point suspended.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on November 21 to his offending.

In court, Magistrate Jeff Clarke asked if the person supervising Cassidy while he was driving that day had been charged.

No answer could be provided from either the police prosecutor or Cassidy’s lawyer.

Mr Clarke said Cassidy, for his age, had a “terrible” traffic history and on the day in question he simply should not have been behind the wheel.

“You certainly should not be driving as a learner driver with someone drunk supervising you,” Mr Clarke said.

“In the circumstances it will be very important that you grow up in a hurry.”

Cassidy was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.