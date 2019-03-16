Suspension rules key player out of Capras first home game

STEPPING IN: Junior Kirisome will come into the CQ Capras side for tonight's home game against Wynnum Manly.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Centre Nathan Bassani will miss the CQ Capras' first home game of the season after being suspended for a Grade 1 shoulder charge.

The charge stemmed from an incident in the 43rd minute of the team's monumental 36-14 Round 1 win over Souths Logan Magpies last Sunday.

Bassani was handed a one-week suspension by the QRL judiciary at Thursday night's hearing.

Experienced campaigner Junior Kirisome comes in to replace him in an otherwise unchanged line-up for tonight's game against Wynnum Manly at Browne Park.

Capras coach David Faiumu wants his troops to bring the same grit and resolve that secured them the all-important win last week.

Lock Billy Gilbert will be looking to replicate last week's man of the match performance in the Capras first home game today. Chris Ison ROK010718ccapras7

Round 8 last year was the last time the Capras tasted victory on the road and, amazingly, it was 16 years since they had beaten Souths at their home ground, Davies Park.

Faiumu said the focus again was on effort.

"The message is to bring effort in everything you do, trust your ability and execute the things you've been working on,” he said.

"I want the players to enjoy the crowd, enjoy the emotion but keep their minds focused on their role in the team and the job that they have to do.

"Defensively we have to be strong, we need to win the contact, complete our sets and put them under enormous pressure, both in defence and attack.”

Faiumu said the Capras would have to contain Wynnum's powerful forward pack, and minimise the influence of players such as halfback Sam Scarlett and fleet-footed fullback Edene Gebbie.

Capras' skipper Jack Madden will be looking to lead from the front in the CQ Capras first home game tonight. Allan Reinikka ROK250818acapras2

"They've got a good backrow and we'll need to stop the momentum of those big boys,” he said.

"They're quite strong all over the park, they're one of the big four clubs, but the boys should be confident in their ability to stop them.

"Our middle guys - Ryan Jefferey, Jamie Hill, Billy Gilbert, Aaron Pene and Bill Cullen - will be key for us.

"If our pack can look after the first 20 minutes for us it will set up our game.”

Faiumu said while it was a positive start, the Capras could not afford to dwell on last week's win.

"We need to bring ourselves back down to go up again,” he said.

"We've got to climb again. We need to be ready physically and mentally to bring a huge effort against Wynnum.”

Today's game starts at 7pm.

CAPRAS ROUND 2 TEAM

Matt Wright, Kainoa Gudgeon, Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga, Junior Kirisome, Luke George, Maipele Morseau, Jack Madden, Ryan Jefferey, Aaron Teroi, Jamie Hill, Bill Cullen, Aaron Pene, Billy Gilbert, George Grant, Chalice Atoi, Jack Lote, Dave Taylor

TODAY'S PROGRAM