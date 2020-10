Police were called to Rockhampton Courthouse this morning to investigate a suspicious bag.

Police were called to Rockhampton Courthouse this morning to investigate a suspicious bag.

POLICE were called to the Rockhampton Courthouse this morning to investigate a suspicious bag.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said shortly after 10am police attended the building.

“Security detected a man with a bag full of stuff,” he said.

The QPS spokesman said among the items checked were a container that would normally hold syringes.

“No drugs were found and no action was taken,” he said.