Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to a home in Todd Ave, Yeppoon, after a man was found dead.
Police were called to a home in Todd Ave, Yeppoon, after a man was found dead. Tessa Mapstone
Breaking

'Suspicious death' in Yeppoon home late this afternoon

Aden Stokes
by
22nd Feb 2019 6:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his late 50's has died under suspicious circumstances in Yeppoon late this afternoon.

Police were called to a home in Todd Ave at 2.10pm after a man was found dead.

A crime scene was established and investigations are underway to find out the circumstances of the death.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

crime scene death yeppoon yeppoon crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Premier denies Adani approval process a ‘mess’

    premium_icon Premier denies Adani approval process a ‘mess’

    Business ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has rejected suggestions the approval process for Adani’s Carmichael mine has become a “mess”.

    Police plead for return of little boy's memorial statue

    premium_icon Police plead for return of little boy's memorial statue

    Crime 'The family and the community need answers and a resolution'

    High swells, coastal erosion predicted as Oma moves up coast

    premium_icon High swells, coastal erosion predicted as Oma moves up coast

    Weather The system is expected to change direction yet again

    'It's going to be huge': Stage set for Jambin's Bullarama

    premium_icon 'It's going to be huge': Stage set for Jambin's Bullarama

    Rodeo Leading cowboys to line up at school P&C's fundraiser next month