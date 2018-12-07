Menu
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow, Crime Services spoke to media about an alleged double murder at Calliope Caravan Park off Stowe Road.
Crime

Suspicious deaths: Axe found near crime scene in Calliope

Mark Zita
by
7th Dec 2018 2:14 PM
POLICE have found a small tomahawk-like axe near the scene of two suspicious deaths at Calliope.

At a press conference this afternoon, Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the weapon would form part of the investigation into the deaths of a 63-year man and 60-year old woman, who were found at a caravan park on Stowe Road yesterday afternoon.

"We'll have further tests conducted on that weapon in Brisbane," Det Insp Shadlow said.

A 64-year old man is currently in police custody, and is assisting police with their investigations.

Detective Inspector Shadlow said the man was found in a nearby park, where he willingly handed himself to police.

Charges have yet to be laid.

He also said all three were known to each other, and long term residents of the caravan park.

The 63-year old man was found bloodied outside his caravan, while the 60-year old woman was located inside a separate caravan nearby.

Both had suffered significant wounds.

"Both scenes were quite horrific for both police and emergency services," Det Insp Shadlow said.

Officers from the Homicide Investigation Unit in Brisbane were flown up to assist Gladstone police this morning, in addition to crews from Rockhampton and Biloela.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or PoliceLink on 131 444.

