ON SCENE: Police are currently setting up an exclusion zone near Gladstone Hospital. File

POLICE are currently on scene at Flinders and Kent St investigating reports of a suspicious device.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Gladstone Hospital around 4.30pm this afternoon.

An exclusion zone has been set up of 200m around Flinders and Kent st.

The type of device is currently unknown.

More to come