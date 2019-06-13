Menu
Police are on the scene at Fitzgerald State School because of a lockdown.
Police are on the scene at Fitzgerald State School because of a lockdown. Angela Seng
Breaking

'Suspicious device' forces Mackay school into lock down

Melanie Plane
Angela Seng
by and
13th Jun 2019 10:59 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

UPDATE 12.26PM: FITZGERALD State School have released a statement in regards to this morning's lock down and evacuation. 

The school shared the statement on its Facebook page. 

It is understood the school is no longer in lock down, with students sent back to class. 

Police have been unable to provide an update on what sparked the lock down and whether any suspicious device was located. 

UPDATE 11.37PM: ALL students and staff of Fitzgerald State School have been evacuated from classrooms to the auditorium. 

A Daily Mercury reporter at the scene said police appeared to be focusing their attention on the northern end of the campus. 

She said while police could not reveal what exactly they were looking for, more police vehicles had started to arrive on scene. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 11.30AM: FITZGERALD State School is in lockdown. 

A Daily Mercury reporter at the scene said multiple police vehicles, including a forensic crew, were at the school. 

She said police at the scene have verified the situation is not a drill. 

It is understood parents have yet to be notified. 

BREAKING 10.30AM: POLICE are investigating after reports of a 'suspicious device' in North Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the device was reported at a location on Norris Road.

Reports suggest parts of the area are in lock down.

It is unknown if schools in the area have been impacted.

No further information could be provided.

