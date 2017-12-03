Menu
Suspicious fire destroys CQ business overnight

Detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a store at Bluff near Blackwater on Sunday morning.
BREAKING: Central Queensland detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a store in the small town of Bluff early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Bluff Family Store on Main St at 2.47am following reports of a serious fire.

On arrival, the structure was found to be well alight with fire crews fighting the blaze for several hours to prevent it spreading to neighbouring buildings.

They extinguished the blaze around 5am.

A fire destroyed a store in Bluff overnight. Police are investigating the suspicious blaze.
Once the fire was extinguished the extent of the destruction was revealed with major damage to the interior and exterior of the business.

Police investigations to date suggest that the fire is suspicious, and officers are appealing to anyone that may have any information which might assist to contact them.

Fire crews fought the Bluff store blaze for several hours to prevent it spreading to neighbouring buildings.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  rockhampton police suspicious fire

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
