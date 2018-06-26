Husband busted using spy camera

A SUSPICIOUS husband spied on his teacher wife for three years using a hidden camera in their bedroom - as he wrongly thought she was having an affair.

Paul Lewis, 46, continued to record partner Ann, even though his covert filming revealed she wasn't cheating on him.

Paul Lewis put a hidden camera in their bedroom, wrongly believing she was having an affair. Picture: Wales News Service/Australscope

Eventually Ann found 29 videos of herself shot in the bedroom when the camera was moved to the kitchen.

Some lasted a few seconds and others were as long as 40 minutes - with some showing Lewis installing the camera.

When Ann confronted shaven-haired Lewis in January of this year, he said he was glad she had found the camera - adding she had been "p*****g me off long enough".

Lewis told police he installed the camera because he thought Ann, 45, was having an affair and he wanted to catch her.

Ann discovered the videos after her husband moved the camera to the kitchen. Picture: Wales News Service/Australscope

But he said continued filming because he knew it would annoy her.

Swansea Crown Court heard the marriage was "effectively over" and there was "no sexual motive" for his covert camera behaviour on his wife.

James Hartson, defending Lewis, said his client lost his good character "in the most shameful of ways".

Mr Hartsson gave five personal references that showed Lewis to be a "kind-hearted, hardworking and well-liked man".

Judge Keith Thomas told Lewis: "You have committed a thoroughly unpleasant offence."

Lewis, of Aberdulais, near Neath, South Wales, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months after he admitted harassment.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order and must do 120 hours of unpaid work.

She found 29 videos. Picture: Wales News Service/Australscope

The couple have since parted and keen musician Lewis has moved back to live with his elderly mother.

After the case, his mother Margaret said: "He's not a bad boy but he's just done one stupid thing. This should have all been sorted out without going to the police."

A neighbour said: "They seemed like a very normal couple to the outside world but clearly things weren't right there - and he left in a bit of a hurry. I dare say we won't be invited around to see the family videos now."

This story was originally published on The Sun and is republished with permission.