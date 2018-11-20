Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Crime

Cutlery set shuts down Brisbane CBD

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2018 12:19 PM

BOMB squad officers have given the all-clear after the discovery of a "suspicious item" in Brisbane CBD that shut down streets and had nearby workers in lockdown.

The item has been deemed "not an explosive device" by police after reports emerged that it was a plastic pipe containing a knife, fork and spoon that raised the alarm.

Police would not confirm exactly what the items were, however.

Ann St was closed from Edward St to Roma St about 10.30am, alongside Edward St from Wickham Tce.

All streets have since reopened but residual delays are expected.

In a separate traffic incident, a multi-vehicle crash on Wickham St has caused delays in Fortitude Valley.

The crash happened in outbound lanes and the street has since been closed after Gipps St.

brisbane cbd editors picks shut down

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz and glam from Rocky High formal

    Fashion & Beauty EVERY student featured as they walk the red carpet in stunning array of formal photos

    Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    premium_icon Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

    News VOTE: What can be done to bring East Street back to life?

    'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    premium_icon 'Appalling' violence to mother of children lands man in jail

    Crime 'Where's all the food you useless c---? What am I supposed to eat?'

    Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

    News It was just as popular on Sunday as it was on the opening day

    Local Partners