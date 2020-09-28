Menu
Brisbane walk around
Suspicious man with baseball bat at bank’s ATMs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Sep 2020 12:17 PM
A MAN walking around Stockland Rockhampton at 5.20am wearing a hoodie was caught carrying a baseball bat and a knife with a 23cm blade.

Madison Jack Gent, 37, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to Stockland Rockhampton over reports of a male near the Commonwealth Bank ATMs wearing a hoodie and walking around with a baseball bat.

She said police found the man – Gent – and asked him if he had any weapons.

He declared the knife with 23cm blade he was carrying.

Ms King said Gent told police was on his way to the park to hit around the ball, after taking money out of the bank.

The court heard Gent had a two page criminal record including three prior convictions for possessing a knife in a public place.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Gent had taken the knife to a friend to be sharpened and was on his way to the park with the bat when police spoke to him.

Gent was ordered to nine months probation with convictions recorded.

