MOTEL DEATH: A crime scene was established at the South Rockhampton motel on Sunday. Contributed

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into the mysterious death of a man in a Rockhampton motel room.

The body of a 35-year-old Yeppoon man was discovered in a Gladstone Rd motel on Sunday morning sparking a suspicious death investigation.

Police are yet to confirm how the man died but did said at a press conference on Monday they would not speculate on the cause of death.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out in coming days.