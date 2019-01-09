Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Breaking

Multiples ‘suspicious packages’ in Melbourne

by Benedict Brook
9th Jan 2019 1:09 PM

THERE are reports of multiple suspicious packages being delivered to at least five international consulates in Melbourne.

The Indian and US consulates on St Kilda Road as well as the British, Swiss and German diplomatic mission are believed to have been targeted.

Vic Emergency has said 10 hazardous material incidents are in progress on St Kilda Rd, Collins St, Queens St, Albert Rd and William St in or close to the CBD and separately in Ashwood - all of which correspond to a consulate.

At least eight vehicles are in attendance. Vic Emergency has said the incidents are "under control".

Images have shown fire engines outside the consulates.

editors picks melbourne police suspicious packages

Top Stories

    QLD grazier undeterred by low rainfall in 2018

    premium_icon QLD grazier undeterred by low rainfall in 2018

    News James Walker says there is one positive to five years of debilitating drought.

    Paramedic airlifted to hospital after power pole fall

    premium_icon Paramedic airlifted to hospital after power pole fall

    Breaking The paramedic was injured while helping at a crash

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Hackers could be controlling your garage doors

    premium_icon Hackers could be controlling your garage doors

    Crime 'Garage doors aren't designed to be as specific as other systems'

    Local Partners