Daughter, baby in home as murderer killed Rocky grandmother

3PM: DETECTIVES have confirmed a woman was murdered in North Rockhampton this morning and the person of interest later died after a fiery car crash near Emu Park.

Det Act Insp Peachey said the woman murdered in a Mills Ave home in Frenchville was a 53-year-old grandmother.

Her daughter and grandchild were in the house throughout the incident.

The person of interest, who later died of self-inflicted wounds, was in a relationship with the 53-year-old woman's daughter.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said the man deliberately rammed the police car on Emu Park and Tanby roads after the incident in Frenchville.

That officer had pulled over to log another unrelated job.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital, but has since been released.

11AM: A SUSPICIOUS death and fiery fatal crash with a police car could be connected, authorities have confirmed.

As the Forensic Crash Unit established a crime scene for a sudden death at a quiet Mills Ave home in Frenchville, emergency services were racing to a fatal crash on Emu Park and Tanby roads.

While both emergencies initially appeared separate, Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said this may not be the case.

"We are investigating the possible link between the crime scene at Mills Avenue and the fatal traffic accident at Emu Park Rd," he said.

It is believed the vehicle involved in the crash was the same one seen fleeing the now crime scene just before 6am.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 53-year-old woman's daughter discovered the woman's dead body, and immediately contacted the QPS and Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police quickly launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene.

OFFICERS are on scene at a Rockhampton home where a woman was found dead following a 'disturbance' in Mills Ave, Frenchville. Frazer Pearce

The driver is believed to have been found in the car with self-inflicted wounds to the throat and heart, and has since been confirmed dead.

Emergency services arrived on scene about 50m east of the Whitely Rd turnoff, about 7.52am.

As of 11am, the Department of Transport and Main Roads advise Emu Park Rd is currently closed at Whitely Rd intersection due to the crash.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Queensland Ambulance Service did not transport anyone, and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service extinguished the blaze about 8.50am.

Police have not yet positively identified the man, and cannot provide further details of his age and possible relationship with the woman killed.

Police have cordoned off the long Mills Ave stretch and tape is laced around the double-storey, brick home.

About 9am neighbours were seen watching the spectacle from the street and their windows as about five police cars and one forensic vehicle lined the street.

A number of uniformed, plain-clothed and scrubbed-up police were on scene at the Mills Ave.

This is a developing situation, more information to follow.