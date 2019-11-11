SUV leaves the road, chopper called to scene

Three occupants were involved in a single vehicle crash north of Marlborough on Monday November 11.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a single vehicle rollover approximately 60kms north of Marlborough on Monday afternoon.

Three occupants were found inside a SUV after it left the road.

Upon arrival to the scene, the Rescue 300 flight crew and on-board medical team assisted the first responding emergency service personnel with treating the patients for sustained injuries.

The crew transported one female patient through to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

She was suspected to have suffered possible spinal and internal injuries from the incident.

The chopper left base at 1.07pm.