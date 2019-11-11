Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three occupants were involved in a single vehicle crash north of Marlborough on Monday November 11.
Three occupants were involved in a single vehicle crash north of Marlborough on Monday November 11.
News

SUV leaves the road, chopper called to scene

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
11th Nov 2019 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a single vehicle rollover approximately 60kms north of Marlborough on Monday afternoon.

Three occupants were found inside a SUV after it left the road.

Upon arrival to the scene, the Rescue 300 flight crew and on-board medical team assisted the first responding emergency service personnel with treating the patients for sustained injuries.

The crew transported one female patient through to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

She was suspected to have suffered possible spinal and internal injuries from the incident.

The chopper left base at 1.07pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Once you’re out, you’re out’ Man stranded from pets

        premium_icon ’Once you’re out, you’re out’ Man stranded from pets

        News Fire roadblocks have split neighbourhoods with residents stuck either side

        School teacher in court on child exploitation charges

        premium_icon School teacher in court on child exploitation charges

        News A ROCKHAMPTON school teacher facing charges for possession of child exploitation...

        Surprising find after police search driver’s backpack

        premium_icon Surprising find after police search driver’s backpack

        Business It was just a simple vehicle intercept by police, but it’s the surprise on the...