SUV leaves the road, chopper called to scene
RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to a single vehicle rollover approximately 60kms north of Marlborough on Monday afternoon.
Three occupants were found inside a SUV after it left the road.
Upon arrival to the scene, the Rescue 300 flight crew and on-board medical team assisted the first responding emergency service personnel with treating the patients for sustained injuries.
The crew transported one female patient through to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
She was suspected to have suffered possible spinal and internal injuries from the incident.
The chopper left base at 1.07pm.