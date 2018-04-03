Bobo ACL form reversal key to rescuing Sky Blues

Bobo needs to transfer his A-League form to the Asian Champions League.

THE equation could not be simpler for A-League top dogs Sydney FC, and record-breaking striker Bobo will be central to their hopes of staying alive in the Asian Champions League.

Only a win over Suwon Bluewings in Korea will do for Sydney, whose last game of the group stage next week will be redundant if they lose or draw on Tuesday night (9pm AEST).

Bottom of their group with two points from four games, this would be the perfect time for Bobo to open his account in the ACL after setting fantastic new benchmarks in the A-League.

Coach Graham Arnold believes the Brazilian's brace against Perth last week, which set records for a season in both the A-League and Australian football generally, have lifted a heavy weight from his shoulders, and Suwon could pay the price.

Despite a phenomenal 24 goals in the A-League and eight in the FFA Cup, Bobo has yet to register in the ACL, though the level of service he has received has been far more meagre than in the A-League.

"The record was definitely something he was putting pressure on himself to achieve, though no one else was," Arnold said.

"It was in his subconscious mind but as soon as he took that penalty for his first goal against Perth, you could see it released the shackles and he was back to the levels he reached earlier in the season.

Bobo has broken major records in the A-League this season.

"He's scored 24 goals in the A-League and eight in the FFA Cup, but his work rate is exceptional and he will do a great job again for us against Suwon."

Both of Arnold's first-choice fullbacks, Michael Zullo and Luke Wilkshire, didn't travel to Korea due to injury concerns, though Arnold said that Zullo in particular would be fit for Sunday's game against Adelaide.

Chris Zuvela will start again in midfield, with Arnold keen to expose his enthusiastic younger players to the superior demands of international club football.

"At the Mariners, a lot of the younger players who have gone on to play for the Socceroos got experience from the ACL, and some of our young boys have done a great job in the ACL this year," Arnold said.

Sydney FC must beat Suwon Bluewings to stay alive in the ACL.

"Sometimes results don't go your way but the young guys can learn a level of football that's great for their careers.

"We have brought the strongest squad available. We feel that after last week, when we won the Premier's Plate again, the boys are in great shape mentally."

Arnold insisted that the pressure to get a positive result would not affect his side's game plan. "We will play the game on its merits, as always," he said.

"We feel we've learnt a lot of lessons throughout this campaign, including the game we lost to Suwon at home.

"We expect to win this game and take the contest (in the group) through to the final game next week."