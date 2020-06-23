Menu
Suzi Taylor is charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person. Picture: Tara Croser.
Crime

Suzi Taylor back in court on 51 new charges

by Kay Dibben
23rd Jun 2020 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Penthouse cover girl and one-time The Block reality TV star, Suzi Taylor, has appeared in a Brisbane court on 51 new charges.

Suellen Jan Taylor is charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person.

Suzi Taylor pictured with Jonathan Gregory-Kelly.
She also is charged with fraud, with an allegation she dishonestly gained a benefit for herself on April 24, and 49 breach of bail charges, between March and June.

Brisbane Magistrate Suzette Coates said Taylor had previously been refused bail on 10 other alleged breach of bail charges.

Suzi Taylor is a former Penthouse cover girl who appear on reality TV show The Block. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Taylor, who appeared via video link from Pine Rivers Watchouse, appeared surprised when she heard Magistrate Coates say there would be no application for bail today.

"What, yes," Taylor said.

Suzi Taylor was refused bail after her latest court appearance.
But her lawyer then said at this point there would be no bail application.

Ms Coates said it was "fairly academic", as Taylor previously had been refused bail on other charges.

Taylor appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 1 on 31 charges of breaching bail and possession of tainted property.

She was refused bail on that occasion.

She had previously been granted Brisbane Supreme Court bail.

Taylor was remanded in custody, to next appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 1.

