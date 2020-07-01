Menu
Former The Block star Suzi Taylor is expected to make a fresh bid for release from jail, after she was locked up for allegedly breaching her bail 50 times.
Crime

Suzi Taylor to make new get-out-of-jail bid

by Alexandria Utting
1st Jul 2020 3:52 PM
EX-Penthouse pet and one-time reality TV star Suzi Taylor is expected to make a fresh bid for release after being locked up for allegedly breaching her bail almost 50 times.

It is understood Taylor, who on Wednesday had a raft of charges mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court, has given legal instructions to make a Supreme Court bail application, after being remanded in custody last month.

Suellen Jan Taylor is charged with falsely representing herself as a fictitious person.

The former The Block star is also charged with fraud after allegedly dishonestly gaining a benefit for herself on April 24.

It is alleged Taylor, 49, used the fictitious name Sue Ray at an apartment in Hope St, South Brisbane, on April 24 and dishonestly gained a benefit for herself at the same address.

She is also facing 49 breach of bail charges for allegedly failing to report to police or failing to live at an agreed address.

Suzi Taylor. Picture: Jack Tran
She was refused bail after being charged with the bail breaches in late June.

The mother-of-three previously faced court in October 2019 over accusations she kicked and punched a man to steal money after meeting him on a dating app.

It is alleged she attacked the 33-year-old man before forcing him to hand over money.

Taylor was charged with extortion with intent to gain benefit, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and possessing dangerous drugs.

During a brief mention in court today, Taylor's solicitor Michael Gatenby was given permission to cross-examine witnesses over the alleged deprivation of liberty during an upcoming committal hearing of the matter.

Taylor will return to court on July 29.

