TENNIS: Defending Rockhampton Tennis Association's Rocky Open Men's Singles champion Matthew Stubbings made the journey from Papua New Guinea to defend his title this weekend but lost his crown to Sunshine Coast's Zac Larke.

"It was a bit of a surprise. He lost 6-1, 6-2 in the final,” Rockhampton Tennis Association's Glen Vickery said after Sunday's match.

"Zac was more intense and wanted the win more and Matt had a fairly tough semi final and just didn't back up his semi final win.”

In the Open Men's Singles, Matt Harper played really well, going down narrowly in the semi final.

"It was a tough, tie break match against Zac Larke. It was great tennis,” Vickery said.

Moura's 16-year-old Ameliija Swaffer-Selff solidified her hold over the position at top seed in the Ladies AMT after she took out the Open Women's Singles win.

"She won 6-1, 6-1 in the final and was too strong for her opponents,” Vickery said.

"She's taken out the title for two years in a row.

"In the final she played Isabelle McGibbon from Brisbane and it was fairly one-sided, as expected.

"It was a great result and to get one up on our southern counterparts was fantastic.”

Vickery's son Lachlan also delivered a great performance, coming runner up in the men's AMT consolation at just 15-years.

"It was a good result and he narrowly lost 10-8 in the super tie break,” Vickery said.

Overall, the Open was a big success, with 102 players from across the state stepping up across 28 events.

"The two finals were great and as expected, it was great to see the winners come back and try out,” Vickery said.

Rainy conditions on Saturday afternoon washed out with matches put on hold in the afternoon for three hours.

The games were back on track Sunday morning as the courts dried up.