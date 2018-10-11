Swallowed up: Woman falls as deep pit opens up on road

The lid covering the pit reportedly shattered while the woman was walking over it.

A ROCKHAMPTON woman was left visibly shaken after falling down a one metre deep Telstra pit.

She was walking along Simpson Street, Berserker on Tuesday afternoon when the accident happened.

The woman, who was delivering pamphlets, fell into the hole after the pit cover collapsed under her.

The woman managed to scramble out of the hole before continuing her deliveries.

The grate the woman fell down on the corner of Simpson and Eldon Street on Rockhampton's southside. Mr. Harvey estimates the pit to be around 127 cm deep. Contributed

Before she left, she alerted neighbour Ray Harvey to the danger.

Telstra has since rectified the matter by replacing the damaged cover.

Mr Harvey said he was shocked by the incident.

"Thankfully I couldn't see any injury to the woman,” he said.

The Telstra crate broke around 4pm Tuesday afternoon and Telstra didn't arrive to put up a barrier around the hole until 9.3pm that night. Contributed

"She was just distressed from the fall, but she hobbled off to keep delivering her pamphlets.”

Mr Harvey expressed frustration at Telstra in trying to remedy the issue.

"I rang Telstra the first time probably before 4pm,” he said.

"I rang several Telstra numbers until I got on to someone who would cooperate, and when I got off the phone it was about 4.40pm and they had a barrier put around it at about 9.30pm that night.

"I think it is a pretty weak response from Telstra.”

CONCERNED NEIGHBOUR: Ray Harvey is concerned about a Telstra pit on his street which collapsed while a woman was walking on it on Tuesday afternoon. Maddelin McCosker

Telstra apologised for any inconvenience and said the matter had been fixed quickly.

Rachel Cliffe, Telstra Area General Manager said the damage was fixed promptly.

"We made the damaged pit safe as soon as possible and have since replaced the broken lid,” she said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”