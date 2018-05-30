Menu
Queensland Ballet's Swan Lake dancers on stage.
Queensland Ballet's Swan Lake dancers on stage. David Kelly
Art & Theatre

Swan Lake to grace the Pilbeam Theatre stage next month

vanessa jarrett
by
30th May 2018 4:00 PM
TRUE love prevails in Queensland Ballet's production of Swan Lake

Some stories are timeless and stay in hearts forever.

For many, Swan Lake is that story.

Queensland Ballet will perform Swan Lake, one of the world's most-loved ballets, at the Pilbeam Theatre in June.

Set in a majestic kingdom, the story of Swan Lake follows the ultimately tragic love of a noble Prince and his bewitched maiden.

Audiences will be transfixed from the opening bars of Tchaikovsky's celebrated score, transported into the magical fairytale world and whisked away in a whimsical flight of swans, cygnets and fluttering tutus.

Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Artistic Director Li Cunxin describes Swan Lake as traditional ballet at its most heart-breaking and glorious.

"Swan Lake is Queensland Ballet's highest selling production to date, and I'm particularly pleased to be sharing the magical choreography of Ben Stevenson's production with Rockhampton audiences,” Mr Li said.

"A favourite of audiences, choreographers and dancers alike, Swan Lake is one of those ballets that every ballet lover wants to see and every classically-trained dancer wants to perform.

"Every classical ballerina I've ever known, dreams of performing the dual roles of Odette and Odile (White Swan and Black Swan), and the role of Prince Siegfried is the ultimate role of male ballet dancers.”

Ben Stevenson's traditional production elevates what is a cherished and celebrated favourite.

Swan Lake's exquisite choreography, beautiful costumes and evocative sets will delight audiences young and old.

Swan Lake is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2018 See It Live Theatre Season.

EVENT

Queensland Ballet's production of Swan Lake

Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday June 23, 7.30pm

Tickets are $52 for adults, with concessions available

Patrons aged 26 years and under pay $1 per year of age

pilbeam theatre queensland ballet swan lake
    Local Partners