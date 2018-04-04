Swannies freezing disease

Yeppoon Swans juniors coach, Stephen Bird and Freeze for MND nominee, Bec Mosmann drench seniors player, Jake King with icy water as a taste of what to expect when nominees slide into a pool with freezing temperatures on the event day.

Yeppoon Swans juniors coach, Stephen Bird and Freeze for MND nominee, Bec Mosmann drench seniors player, Jake King with icy water as a taste of what to expect when nominees slide into a pool with freezing temperatures on the event day. Shayla Bulloch

TAKING the plunge into a pool of icy water is all worth it for Bec Mosmann, who is one of many nominees getting set to shiver their way into helping fight motor neuron disease.

The Yeppoon hairdresser has put her hand up for the Yeppoon Swans Freeze for MND, which hopes to raise funds for MND research with the hope of finding a cure.

Fighting for awareness started last year when the coastal AFL sporting club was shaken with the news a close member, Gabe Watkin, was diagnosed with the debilitating disease.

MND attacks the nerve cells that control muscle movement and robs sufferers of their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe.

"It was really important for me to get involved, I know if this ever happened to my family or myself this kind of support would be so vital,” owner of RM Hair said.

Since hearing Gabe's devastating news, close friend Elle Wallin has vowed with her family to never give up the fight in the hope that nobody else will have to suffer like Gabe.

The secretary of the Yeppoon Swans aims to harness the community to support an event on June 23 aimed at raising funds for the cause and coming together for a night of entertainment, laughter and support.

"We are inviting all local legends to join us as we slide and plunge into a pool of ice water at Swan Park,” she said.

Mrs Wallin urged the community to nominate their boss, friends, principal, sport team captain and anyone willing to raise a minimum of $500 for MND research and get dunked.

Businesses willing to donate their time, services or prizes were also greatly appreciated by the club.

An auction of special game day guernseys will also go under the hammer with proceeds of the event going to MND research.

"Any kind of support for the event would be appreciated for this worthwhile cause,” she said.