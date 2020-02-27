Swans boss: CQ Cup ‘not just another game’

BRING IT ON: After five seasons unbeaten, the Yeppoon Swans welcome the challenge of tackling AFL Mackay premiers the North Mackay Saints.

THE YEPPOON Swans have made habit of putting the AFL Mackay premier to the sword in previous Central Queensland Cup encounters.

But Swans boss Mark Wallin hopes – and expects – this time to be different.

Wallin oversaw the 173-0 demolition of an albeit severely depleted Whitsunday Sea Eagles side in last year’s would-be battle of the titans.

It was a result nobody wanted, least of all the Swans.

Reigning AFL Mackay premiers the North Mackay Saints will be the next to test the Swans’ mettle, when they travel to Swan Park on Saturday night.

The Saints will be without a handful of their premiership-winning side but are expected to still field a team representative of the club’s dominance of last season.

But North Mackay’s dominance pales in comparison to their hosts’.

NEXT TEST: The North Mackay Saints made short work of AFL Mackay rivals Eastern Swans in last season’s grand final, but can they do it against the Swans’ Yeppoon counterparts?

In an incredible show of consistency, Wallin’s men have not lost a match since Round 6, 2015.

The experienced coach does not expect that streak to end against the Saints, but he welcomed the prospect of a hard-fought encounter with silverware and bragging rights at stake.

“This is a CQ Cup game. It means a bit more than just another practice match,” Wallin said. “It’s a great way of getting the boys keen at this time of year, because it’s not just another game – they’re playing for a cup.”

The Swans will reopen Swan Park on Saturday night under new light towers.

“We’ve built it up pretty well on our end. Two undefeated sides from the previous year – I think a lot of people are keen to have a look at two top sides go at it,” Wallin said.