Swans dominate Bulls in wet conditions at Stenlake Park

AUSSIE RULES: In its point of origin AFL is quite commonly played in the wet, muddy conditions however in Queensland it is rare to play footy in such conditions.

This weekend's AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership saw the third round (four in total) of matches this year played in wet slippery conditions, however it didn't seem to have any effect on the expected outcomes.

Brothers Kangaroos travelled to Boyne Island and were looking for some redemption after a lacklustre Anzac Day performance and early indications were positive for the Roos.

The Roos showed a lot more aggression in the contest and were prepared to do more running around the ground.

In the first quarter they were able to get the better of a slick BITS midfield and the return of Scott Smithwick up forward combined with Conner West, who was restricted due to illness, provided a better structure for the away team up front.

The Roos looked up for the challenge as they took a two-goal lead into the first break on a day that looked like goals were going to be hard to come by.

Despite West kicking his 2nd goal to start the next term the home side kicked two early goals then after somewhat of a stalemate kicked two more goals late in the quarter to put their nose in front just before half time.

A goal from Brothers' Thomas Shackleton, just before half time saw the two sides go into the main break deadlocked.

After the main break it was the Saints that lifted kicking the first two goals of the quarter and whilst Shackleton kicked his second for the match mid-way through the quarter to keep the margin to seven points the Saints kicked the final two goals of the quarter to take momentum into the last change.

The visiting team ran out of legs going into the last quarter as the Saints piled on six last quarter goals to one to finish comfortable winners.

For the Roos the ever reliable Matthew Jones was relishing the slippery conditions in defence keeping BITS' leading goal scorer without a major to his name whilst Luke Rumpf was racking up the touches at will through the midfield.

The grand final replay didn't live up to expectations as the Yeppoon Swans joined the record holders as they equalled the state record of 65 matches undefeated in cruise control.

The Swans dominated all aspects of the field and, as they have been all year, were impenetrable past the midfield restricting the home team to just one goal in the first half and conceding just the solitary behind in the second half.

Trevor Johnson, who has added so much structure to an already impressive backline, showed that he has a few more tricks in his kit bag, finishing the match with six goals.

The Rockhampton Panthers continued their impressive early season form as they prepare to take on a red-hot Swans outfit next week when they travelled down to Gladstone to take on the Suns.

The Suns continued from last week and showed some fight for the first half but the Panthers put the foot down after the main break kicking six goals in each term after half time.

New recruit Sam Pierpoint finished the day with six goals and impressive games through the midfield from Jaxson Pringle and Levi Davenport ensured that the Panthers finished comfortable winners to keep in touch with BITS in second on the ladder.

Results

Glenmore Bulls 1.1-7 v 30.24-204 Yeppoon Swans

Gladstone Suns 5.1-31 v 18.19.127 Rockhampton Panthers

BITS Saints 15.9-99 v 7.8-50 Brothers Roos