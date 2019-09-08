Swans father and son leaders describe what record flag means

PREMIERS: The Yeppoon Swans celebrate their record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia A-grade flag win at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday night.

AFL: The only thing Yeppoon Swans father and son Mark and Matt Wallin saw slightly differently after their club's record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia flag win on Saturday night was how long the celebrations would last.

"They'll probably go for a couple of days I'd say," coach Mark said.

While captain Matt thought that may even be understating things.

"We're not just going to celebrate tonight, it'll be the weekend and some might go longer," Matt said.

After being up by 12 goals at the main break of the A-grade decider, the Swans didn't have things all their own way in the second half.

Underdog Rockhampton Panthers came back out fired up and won the third quarter against the raging hot favourites who eventually ran out winners 18.11-119 to 7.4-47.

After the game it was revealed that Panthers captain-coach Michael Kreun had given his players a spray in the sheds at half-time in a bid to lift them.

Whatever he said, it worked.

The entire second-half was an entertaining and physical contest which, at times, got spiteful as players went hard at the footy and their opponents.

For Swans coach Wallin, creating history in the 2019 AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership was all the more special for having achieved it with his son.

"It's a really good feeling, he's a special player and I don't know, it's just a great feeling," the coach said.

"I've been here for six years now - we made the grand final in my first year and lost, and we've won the next five on the trot.

"But I'm excited for more reasons than one.

"It's the first time since I've been here that we've got a (flag) double with the reserves and seniors winning in the same year which is a terrific effort by the club.

"It's going to be a great night with everybody tonight."

Captain Wallin said a good start and premiership-decider experience paved the way for his side's victory.

He suck ruckman Jamie Garner was a standout.

"He's just a huge presence on the ground.

"He's a monster of a man and he makes himself present out there, cleaning packs up and winning the footy on the ground, he's an all-round good player."

The skipper said winning flags was an amazing feeling.

"You never get sick of winning these.

"You work so hard for 12 months from November to be here on this day and when you win them it means a lot."