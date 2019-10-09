Swan’s footy flag celebrations turn sour

A big weekend celebrating the Yeppoon Swans AFL premiership double almost landed Phillip John Thomas Wishart in jail.

A BIG weekend celebrating the Yeppoon Swans AFL premiership double almost landed Phillip John Thomas Wishart in jail.

The 29-year-old footy player knew he was in trouble when police stopped him driving on Braithwaite Street at Yeppoon, close to midnight on September 11.

During a search they found Wishart in possession of methamphetamines.

When he pleaded guilty to that in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, his biggest worry was that he was already on probation for that type of offending.

“I made a mistake, I stuffed up,” Wishart told the court.

“It brought me down to reality after winning the premiership.”

This year Yeppoon Swans won both the A-Grade and Reserve Grade flags.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow gave Wishart a lengthy dressing down.

“You keep coming back, so obviously probation’s not working,” Mr Morrow said.

“I’ve been trying to rehabilitate you and it’s not working because you come back with the same offence.

“My power is that I can actually send people to jail for three years.”

Wishart told Mr Morrow that he was disappointed in himself.

“My mother passed away just a little over 12 months ago and I think she’d be kicking herself from up there, and I want her to be proud of her son,” Wishart said.

Mr Morrow extended Wishart’s probation for 18 months with conditions requiring him to submit to drug testing.

“Understand this, you come back again, that will be the third time – three strikes – and it won’t be probation,” Mr Morrow warned Wishart.

“You can’t just keep coming back here and expect the courts to provide leniency.

“So long as we’re clear about what happens if you come back.”