Swans' goal-scoring machine kicks 100 majors in 10 games

Champion midfielder Tommy Cossens kicked 22 goals in the Yeppoon Swans 322-point win over Gladstone at the weekend. Paul Braven GLA070516FOOTY

AFL: When Mark Wallin assumed the coaching role at the Yeppoon Swans five years ago he made a promise to then talented teen Tommy Cossens.

"I told him I would turn him into the best midfielder in the competition,” Wallin recalls.

"He looked a little surprised when I said it because he had only ever played in the backline.

"But you could see he really had something with his athletic build, his genuine strength and speed and his never-say-die attitude.

"He was tailor-made for the midfield and we knew he could be something special and it's certainly turned out that way.”

Cossens has stamped his authority on the 2018 AFL Capricornia competition, remarkable given he has played only 10 games of the regular season after returning from a knee injury that sidelined him in season 2017.

He kicked his 100th major for the year in the Swans' 322-point annihilation of the hapless Gladstone on Saturday.

He finished with 22 goals for the game, his solo tally more than any team managed at the weekend.

James Malone is edging towards 100 goals for the season. Chris Ison ROK200816cafl3

Teammate James Malone grabbed 18 majors of his own and is closing in on a century for the season.

Wallin said it would be a rare feat to have two players from the same team pass the 100-goal mark in the same year.

The Swans are undoubtedly one of the most dominant teams in any competition.

They have not been beaten since Round 6 in 2015 and are firm favourites to claim their fourth straight flag.

They sit 16 points clear of their nearest rival, Glenmore, and have an incredible for and against record of 2449 to 301.

Wallin credits the ongoing success of his outfit to their drive and determination. Complacency is never an issue.

"That's the beauty of our squad. It doesn't matter who we're playing, they just go about their job in a really professional manner.

Yeppoon coach Mark Wallin: "We knew he could be something special and it's certainly turned out that way.” Paul Braven GLA070516FOOTY

"On Saturday we stressed the need to stick to our structures and what we've been trying to achieve all year.

"The message was to play for the team and not for yourself and that's what they did.

"That would be our biggest win, for sure. We've had a couple of games in the 40s but we've never topped 50 goals before.”

Wallin rates Cossens the most explosive player in the competition at the moment and believes he can only get better.

"I felt when he got injured last year he was at the peak of his powers.

"Twelve months on and we can see what a super star he is.

"He's only 23, he can get better.

"You've got to remember that this year he had an interrupted pre-season because of his knee. While he did a lot of running, he did not do a lot of contested or ball work until the start of the season.

"Next year, with a full pre-season under his belt, he will be the best player in the competition by a mile.”