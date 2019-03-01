Swans launch AFL season to take back CQ Challenge Cup

AUSSIE RULES: Defending Premiers, Yeppoon Swans, will officially launch their 2019 campaign this weekend when they head up to Great Barrier Reef Stadium to take on the Mackay 2018 Premiers the Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the Central QLD Challenge Cup.

Coming off an emphatic win by over 100 points in the Mackay Grand Final last year the Sea Eagles, much like the Swans, were the next level from the rest of the competition but an off-season is a long time in football and Swans coach is not too sure what to expect this weekend.

"I don't know too much at all which makes it a bit exciting I guess, hopefully they will be pretty competitive and have a good side there we are looking for a good hit out” was Yeppoon coach Mark Wallin's outlook on this weekend's game.

Whilst there will no doubt be some changes to the Sea Eagles team that played off in last year's Grand Final, there are also plenty of changes at the Swans as they will field a somewhat new-looking line-up as they prepare for a crack at an amazing fifth consecutive Premiership. There will be eight players missing from the Swans dominant 2018 team but Wallin is excited about the players that are coming in to replace these guys, "we've got four players coming back, Alex Chapman, Sam Nichols, Ryan Hammery and Sebastian Kilpatrick Brazier, that are all former Premiership players with the club as well as blooding a couple of young fellas in Brad Francis and Mitch Tucker who played in the AFLX and did extremely well and haven't missed a beat all pre-season.”

Then there is the returning players from last year, in particular the Cossen brothers Tom and Leigh who won the League Best & Fairest and Runners Up respectively last year.

The work done by these boys, along with the rest of the squad, has not gone unnoticed by the coach "we all forget that Tommy kicked 110 goals last year and won the award after playing only 10 games last year, and he didn't do a pre-season. He is bigger than ever and will play more mid field this year”, which will be a daunting prospect for the Sea Eagles this weekend.

The CQ Challenge Cup will be the curtain raiser to the Gold Coast Suns v Western Bulldogs match and Wallin was rapt for his boys to get this opportunity and recognised it was a feather in the cap to the guys that put in so much effort to win last years premiership, "it's a little bit of reward for the boys, AFL crowd, AFL banner, being given a schedule to follow throughout the day is not something we are used to so really excited about the day and hopefully we put on a good show.”

The curtain raiser will start at 4pm, with the AFL JLT match between Gold Coast Suns and Western Bulldogs. first bounce being 6.40pm. Matches are being played at The Great Barrier Reef Stadium in Mackay and it should be a great weekend of footy for Central Queensland.