Swans maintain top spot after weekend victory

AUSSIE RULES: Round six of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership wrapped up over the weekend and whilst the results may have gone as expected there was some real fight shown by opposition teams across the Region.

The Yeppoon Swans kept their winning run on track, but the BITS Saints ensured that they didn't have everything on their own terms.

The Swans shot out of the blocks with three goals in the first three minutes and it looked as though there was another onslaught on the cards.

Whilst the Swans added another five goals in the opening term thanks to an Alex Chapman pair the Saints continued to toil and three 1st quarter goals to Jamie Cunninghame ensured the saints weren't blown out of the water early.

AFL Capricornia: Panthers' Michael Schramm reaches for the ball Jann Houley

The Saints were much more accountable for the rest of the match allowing the reigning premiers just two goals in each of the remaining three quarters of the match.

After the main break only one point separated the two teams in their second half totals, but a big opening quarter saw the Swans finish with a solid eight goal win.

AFL Capricornia: Panthers' Joshua Ketchup kicks Jann Houley

In Gladstone the Kangaroos, coming off a big win against the Bulls, were expected to make short work of the Suns despite having to travel.

In the first half the Roos had full ascendency of the game and could have really destroyed any hope the Suns may have still had if it wasn't for inaccurate kicking.

Thomas Shackleton, Steven Munchow and Scott Smithwick were providing good options up forward but despite keeping the home team goal-less in the first half the Roos couldn't convert their opportunities and finished the half with 12 behinds on the scoreboard, many of them very gettable opportunities.

Panthers' Joshua Ketchup with the ball Jann Houley

The Suns regrouped at half-time and had a sense that they were still in the match and came out with all guns blazing and kicked three goals to one against the Roos to reduce the margin to just 32 points at the final change.

To the Roos credit they were able to steady in the final term to seal the match with four more goals.

For the Roos Luke Rumpf was again outstanding through the mid-field whilst Tom Humphries offered him plenty of support, Jamie Searle was solid in defence limiting any opportunities the Suns had moving forward.

AFL Capricornia: Panthers' Joshua Ketchup with the ball Jann Houley

At the Cricket Grounds the Panthers kept their promising season on track and continued the woes for a struggling Bulls outfit.

Panthers have nine goals on the board by half-time thank to a 1st Half Hat Trick by Sam Pierpoint, whilst the Glenmore still struggling to find avenues up forward were restricted to just the one major.

Despite the Bulls registering the first major of the 3rd term they couldn't put the required pressure on the Panthers who kicked another five goals to set up a comfortable win at home for the Panthers.

AFL Capricornia: Glenmore's David Davis Jann Houley

As it has been all year, it was an even contribution by the Panthers team with Sam Pierpoint, Matthew Ryan and Clint Evans all finishing with four goals each whilst around the ground the workload was also evenly shared with Travis Applewaite, Corey Hawke and Jayden England being amongst the best for the Panthers.

Round Six Results

BITS Saints 7.7-49 v 15.8-98 Yeppoon Swans

Gladstone Suns 5.3-33 v 10.20-80 Brothers Kangaroos

Rockhampton Panthers 17.12-114 v 3.7-25 Glenmore Bulls

Senior Premiership Ladder

1. Yeppoon Swans

2. Rockhampton Panthers

3. BITS Saints

4. Brothers Kangaroos

5. Glenmore Bulls

6. Gladstone Suns